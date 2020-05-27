JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive opening for indices
Business Standard
Nifty view and stock picks by HDFC Securities: Buy JK Cement, Dixon Tech

The stock of JK Cement has given bullish "Flag" pattern breakout on the daily charts

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Nifty in consolidation; Breakdown below 8,950, Breakout above 9,300

For the last five trading sessions, Nifty has been consolidating and has not been able to catch up with the bullishness witnessed in the global markets. Any level below 8,950 would result into trend line breakdown on the short term charts, while level above 9,280 would give bullish confirmation.

Stock recommendations:

BUY JK CEMENT (Rs 1,171) | Target: Rs 1,250| Stop-loss: Rs 1,130

The stock price has closed above its 200 DMA with jump in volumes. It has given bullish “Flag” pattern breakout on the daily charts. The cement sector has been showing strength for the last couple of weeks. Indicators and oscillators are also placed well on the charts.

BUY DIXON TECH (Rs 4,510) | Target: Rs 4,800 | Stop-loss: Rs 4,350

The stock price has broken out from the consolidation which was held for last two weeks. It rose almost 4 per cent with significant jump in volumes. The stock is placed above all important moving averages.

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a Technical Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views are personal.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 07:50 IST

