Nifty view and stock recommendation by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Bata, L&T

Nifty made a U-turn after making a low of 10,670 to close above 11,250, which is also above 200-DMA. Thee index now needs to sustain above to confirm a positive bias. The weekly trend remains intact and the daily trend also has turned positive. IT sector now shows fatigue while other sectors have now come in limelight. The support for the week is seen at 37,320/11,050 while resistance is seen at 38,700/11,500. Bank Nifty would have a range of 28,280-29,700

BUY LARSEN TOUBRO



CMP: Rs 1,411



TARGET: Rs 1,580STOP LOSS: Rs 1,280

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the levels of 1,600 to take support and bottom out near 1,280 levels and has currently given a huge positive candle to signify strength and has potential to rise further with a positive bias in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated strength with a steep rise and has signaled a buy. With consistent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,550 – 1,580 levels, keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,280.

BUY BATA



CMP: Rs 1,628



TARGET: Rs 1,800



STOP LOSS: Rs 1,550

The stock has indicated a fresh breakout above the consolidation zone with a huge bullish candle pattern to show strength and has made the chart attractive with positive RSI and favorable indicators to support for still more further upward movement. The volume has been tremendous and consistent and we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,800, keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,550.



