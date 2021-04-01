NIIT surges 19% on announcement of share buyback schedule

-
ALSO READ
NIIT hits 52-week high after board approves Rs 237 crore buyback proposal
NIIT gains 7% as board set to consider share buyback on December 24
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, BPCL, Oil India, IndiGo, CSB Bank, GCPL
Stocks to watch: TCS, Wipro, Avenue Supermarts, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Cipla
Agri-related stks in focus; FACT, Madras Fertilizers hit 20% upper circuit
-
Shares of NIIT surged 19 per cent to Rs 163.70 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday after the company announced that its buyback offer would open on April 12, 2021. The buyback, which is proposed to be made under the tender offer route, will close on April 28, 2021.
The company’s board on December 24, 2020, had approved an up to Rs 237 crore (of around 9.8 million shares) buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share.
As of December 2020, the promoters held a 34.27 per cent stake in NIIT. Foreign portfolio investors have 23.80 per cent holding, followed by individual shareholders (22.37 per cent), mutual funds (8.01 per cent) and others (8.2 per cent), data as per the company’s pre-buyback shareholding pattern showed.
The buyback is a corporate action in which a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders usually at a price higher than the market price. When a company buys back shares, the number of shares outstanding in the market reduces.
A buyback allows companies to invest in themselves. By reducing the number of shares outstanding on the market, buybacks also increase the proportion of shares a company owns. The fact that the company has the confidence to use its reserves to buyback its own shares gives a hint that the company management perceives its shares to be undervalued.
In the past month, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 29 per cent as against a 0.83 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Wednesday.
NIIT is a leading skills and talent development corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. NIIT offers training and development solutions to individuals, enterprises and institutions. NIIT has two main lines of business across the globe - corporate learning group and skills & careers business.
At 09:45 am, NIIT was trading 17 per cent higher at Rs 160.85 on the BSE as against a 0.56 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 1.47 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU