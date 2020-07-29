NIIT Technologies surges 7%, nears 52-week high post June quarter results

Shares of rallied 7 per cent to Rs 1,894 on the BSE on Wednesday after reporting a healthy order intake of $ 186 million in June quarter (Q1FY21). The stock of the IT consulting & services company is trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 2,057, touched on January 23, 2020.

The company said that fresh business of $186 million was secured during the quarter, which included a large deal along with two more significant deals. A total of 11 new clients were added during the quarter.

On the back of this continued deal signing momentum, the order book executable over the next twelve months increased to $465 million, representing a growth of 18 per cent year on year (YoY), it said.

However, the company’s consolidated revenues during the quarter under review declined sequentially by 6.8 per cent in constant currency terms to Rs 1,057 crore. Ebit (earnings before interest tax) margin was down 11.6 per cent from 12.9 per cent in the previous year quarter. The revenue and margins impacted by sharp ramp-down and pricing pressure in the Travel, Transportation & Hospitality (TTH) vertical.

“NIIT Tech’s commentary has been a clear outlier over the last couple of quarters, given the current context of COVID-19 disruption and the company’s relatively high exposure to TTH (still 19 per cent of revenue). The recent rally in stock price indicates industry-leading growth and stable margins have already been priced into the current valuations. Post the revenue and margin miss in Q1FY21, execution on the guidance would be the key to sustaining current multiple,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.

At 10:22 am, the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 1,862 on the BSE against 0.37 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.76 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.