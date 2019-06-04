Nilekani panel recommends simplifying KYC process for mutual fund investing

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) committee — led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani — has recommended simplifying the know your customer (KYC) process for mutual fund (MF) investing. The committee has said that a KYC-compliant bank account can be used for opening MF account, provided the investment and refund are routed through the same account.

Industry experts say the move will ease KYC compliance for MF investors and give a fillip to MF penetration beyond the top-30 cities — widely-known as B-30 cities in industry parlance.

The high-level committee on 'deepening of digital payments' in its report, said, "There are various use cases, where the industry could comply with Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) requirements without friction... for certain use cases, a simple KYC process may be used... for instance, opening a mutual fund account by funding it from a KYC compliant bank account."

The committee also pointed that it had received presentations from the industry body -- Association of Mutual Funds in India — while making the report.

"This is quite a positive idea, particularly if it takes away the onerous responsibility to cross-verify KYC by mutual funds. This can make the investment process very smooth and provide more ease to investors," said Ashutosh Bishnoi, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahindra MF, which is a semi-urban, rural market-focused fund house.

According to industry players, if the proposal is implemented, it could open up a large opportunity for the MF industry.

"On-boarding an investor is more difficult in smaller cities and towns. However, over the last few years several bank accounts have got opened in these locations, which can turn into a ready market-base for industry. We could even open zero-base folios for these bank account holders free of charge," said CEO of a fund house, requesting anonymity.

The total number of account holders under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana — government's financial inclusion programme — stood at 357 million as per the latest tally. Experts say if these accounts are made compliant, it would help MF industry to scale up faster from its current tally of 82.7 million accounts and also bring down compliance costs.

"The proposed changes could also make life easier for fintech firms, which are trying to come to terms with the discontinuation of Aadhar-based KYC," the executive quote above, said.

At the end of April 31, 2019, the MF industry assets stood at Rs 24.78 trillion. The number of accounts related to systematic investment plans -- which is commonly used by retail or small-ticket investors — stood at 26 million at the end of March.