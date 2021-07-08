Nippon India MF sells Rs 217 cr worth of Reliance Home Finance shares

Three debt schemes of India (MF) saw an increase in their net asset values (NAV) of 2-14 per cent after the fund house sold Rs 216.54 crore worth of shares in (RHF).

The NAVs of India Ultra Short Duration Fund rose by 2.4 per cent, India Credit Risk Fund surged by 5.96 per cent and Nippon India Strategic fund increased by 13.67 per cent.

Nippon India MF had earlier marked down the exposures in RHF, after the security was downgraded below investment grade by credit rating agencies.

“The difference between this amount and the current market value will reflect as a gain in the above three schemes, as part of the NAV on 7th July 2021,” said the note by the fund house.

In the last few months share prices of have seen a sharp up move. The stock is up 119 per cent and 106 per cent in the last three months and six months, respectively. On Thursday, the stock ended at Rs 5.50 up by 2.61 per cent on BSE.