No agreement on Opec oil output deal yet over exemptions for Iran: Report

Iran appears to be the main obstacle for an on Friday as the group's leader Saudi Arabia has yet to agree to exemptions for sanctions-hit Tehran, two Opec sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries resumes discussions on Friday in Vienna before heading into a meeting with non-Opec oil producers led by Russia.

On Thursday, Opec failed to agree on concrete parameters for a deal to restrict output.

