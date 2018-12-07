No agreement on Opec oil output deal yet over exemptions for Iran: Report

-
Iran appears to be the main obstacle for an Opec oil output deal on Friday as the group's leader Saudi Arabia has yet to agree to exemptions for sanctions-hit Tehran, two Opec sources said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries resumes discussions on Friday in Vienna before heading into a meeting with non-Opec oil producers led by Russia.ALSO READ: OPEC to consider Modi's views on slashing oil prices: Saudi Energy minister
On Thursday, Opec failed to agree on concrete parameters for a deal to restrict output.ALSO READ: OPEC waiting for Russia before deciding how much oil production to cut
