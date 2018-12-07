JUST IN
No agreement on Opec oil output deal yet over exemptions for Iran: Report

Opec failed to agree on concrete parameters for a deal to restrict output on Thursday

Reuters  |  Vienna 

Opec logo. File photo

Iran appears to be the main obstacle for an Opec oil output deal on Friday as the group's leader Saudi Arabia has yet to agree to exemptions for sanctions-hit Tehran, two Opec sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries resumes discussions on Friday in Vienna before heading into a meeting with non-Opec oil producers led by Russia.

On Thursday, Opec failed to agree on concrete parameters for a deal to restrict output.

First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 13:36 IST

