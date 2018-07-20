No-confidence motion likely to be a non-event for the markets

The – a first in 15 years – is likely to be a non-event for the as they expect the Narendra Modi – led National Democratic Alliance government to sail through easily. In the 545-member (including the Speaker) Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA can bank on support from over 300 members, including the 273 of the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD's) 4, reports suggest.

This is not the first time that the NDA – led government is facing a test of strength at the floor of the House. Back in 2003, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaee defeated a moved by the then President Sonia Gandhi.

The two-day debate concluded on August 19 and the outcome was cheered by the stock market, with the and the gaining 3.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively post the outcome.

“The may see a knee-jerk reaction post the outcome, but will start focussing on other global and domestic events for direction soon after. There is nothing much for them to read into as regards this no-confidence motion,” says Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & Managing Director, Valentis Advisors Private Limited.

A setback for the markets, however, was in 1999 when the Vajpaee-led government failed to defeat a motion for no-confidence in – falling short of a majority by a single vote (269 – 270). The slipped 3.4 per cent, while the lost around 4.9 per cent post the outcome.

FOCUS ON GENERAL ELECTIONS

Besides the other global and domestic factors, analysts expect the political landscape / alignments in the country ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in 2018-end and the scheduled for 2019 are likely to impact market sentiment going ahead.

An election cycle, a likely rise in crude oil prices and upward pressure on inflation owing to food price hikes, resulting in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking rates are among the top risks to Indian equities, according to a recent India Equity Strategy Almanac: The Uphill Climb.

While rules out the possibility of being advanced given an overall improvement in the economy, they expect a weak coalition government to impact execution of projects / policies and also have a bearing on growth and inflation.

Historically, been optimistic in the run-up to the Since 1991, every election has been preceded by a coalition government; hence, the market has had room to be hopeful of a stronger government, the research house says.

The ‘Indian story’ will be badly damaged if the formidable Narendra Modi government was not re-elected for another term, wrote Christopher Wood, managing director, equity strategist at CLSA, in his weekly note GREED & fear recently.



