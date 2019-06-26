No new equity close-ended schemes launched in 2019 after SEBI slashes fee

The curbs on total expense ratio (TER) have put the brakes on launches of equity close-ended schemes in the past few months. In 2019, not a single close-ended scheme has hit the market, shows the data collated from Value Research.

In the last quarter of 2018, only the month of December saw equity close-ended schemes worth Rs 846 crore getting launched. In September last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) slashed the TER for different categories of mutual fund (MF) schemes. For equity oriented close-ended and interval schemes, the regulator said a maximum of ...