No triggers to propel the economy in the next three months: Andrew Holland

With the interim Budget out of the way, the risks to the Indian markets are more global in the next few months. Back home, it is the liquidity and funding problems that pose a challenge, Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, tells Puneet Wadhwa.

Edited excerpts: What is your assessment of the interim Budget proposals? I like the farm income support measures, though the amount was on expected lines. That said, in terms of how they have done, it has been more innovative than a vanilla farm-loan waiver. Then there are sops for the middle class. ...