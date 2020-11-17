NSE Academy buys majority stake in deep tech education firm TalentSprint

-
National Stock Exchange's wholly-owned subsidiary NSE Academy on Tuesday announced the acquisition of majority stake in deep tech education firm TalentSprint.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Hyderabad-based TalentSprint offers advanced certification programmes in emerging and deep tech to professionals using a hybrid online/onsite mode.
The programmes are offered in a close collaborative partnership with academic institutions and global big tech corporations.
The Nexus-backed company's courses offer coverage of new-age subjects, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computational data science, Blockchain, cybersecurity, digital health, digital and robotic process automation, among others.
