Business Standard

NSE, BSE to exclude F&O contracts of Ujjivan Financial, Equitas Holdings

In separate circulars, the exchanges said futures and options (F&O) contracts will not be available for trading in the securities of these three companies with effect from August 28, 2020

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Purchasing managers’ indexes across emerging markets released on Monday showed an improvement in factory activities
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have decided to drop three firms -- Ujjivan Financial Services, Equitas Holdings and Century Textiles & Industries -- from future and options trading from August 28.

The move is expected to protect market participants from huge single-day swings.

In separate circulars, the exchanges said futures and options (F&O) contracts will not be available for trading in the securities of these three companies with effect from August 28, 2020.

"The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months June 2020, July 2020 and August 2020 shall be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes shall also be introduced in the existing contract months," they added.

Derivatives markets or F&O segment reflects expectation of spot prices in the future, and current price bands or circuit filters are generally not applied on them.

At present, there are over 200 stocks in F&O segment.

In February 2019, capital markets regulator Sebi had proposed a slew of measures including capping the maximum daily movement to up to 20 per cent for all stocks, including the ones that are part of F&O segment, in order to check excessive price movements.
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 17:55 IST

