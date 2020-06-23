NSE, BSE to exclude F&O contracts of Ujjivan Financial, Equitas Holdings

Leading stock exchanges and have decided to drop three firms -- Ujjivan Financial Services, and Century Textiles & Industries -- from future and options trading from August 28.

The move is expected to protect market participants from huge single-day swings.

In separate circulars, the exchanges said futures and options (F&O) contracts will not be available for trading in the securities of these three companies with effect from August 28, 2020.

"The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months June 2020, July 2020 and August 2020 shall be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes shall also be introduced in the existing contract months," they added.





Derivatives or segment reflects expectation of spot prices in the future, and current price bands or circuit filters are generally not applied on them.

At present, there are over 200 stocks in segment.

In February 2019, capital regulator Sebi had proposed a slew of measures including capping the maximum daily movement to up to 20 per cent for all stocks, including the ones that are part of segment, in order to check excessive price movements.