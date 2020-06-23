Market Wrap, June 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Equity benchmark indices ended around 1.5 per cent higher on Tuesday, owing to across-the-board buying.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 519 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 35,430 levels, while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,471, up 160 points or 1.55 per cent.

Bajaj Finance (up over 9 per cent), L&T (up over 6.5 per cent), and IndusInd Bank (up over 6.5 per cent) were the top gainers on the 30-share Sensex. On the other hand, Reliance Industries (RIL) ended as the biggest loser - down 1.5 per cent.

IT stocks reversed morning losses and ended higher, shrugging off US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers. Nifty IT index gained 1.5 per cent to 14,680 levels.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended higher, led by the Nifty PSU Bank index, up 3.4 per cent. Broader indices continued to outperform the benchmarks. The S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indexes advanced 1.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.