NSE considers caps on Nifty's sector weights; move may hit financial stocks

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is considering capping sectoral weights in the benchmark Nifty50 index, a move that could trigger a sell-off in financial stocks. The proposal is aimed at providing more diversity and reducing the concentration of one sector.

The Nifty, considered a barometer of the Indian economy, has the representation of 13 sectors through 50 stocks. However, financials, which include banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), alone account for over 37 per cent of the index weight, exerting a disproportionately high influence on the market. In other ...