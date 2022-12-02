JUST IN
Uniparts India IPO receives 25.32 times subscription on last day of offer
NSE launches new Nifty Bharat Bond Index: Check details here

Nifty Bharat Bond Index - April 2033 - has been launched within the Nifty Bharat Bond Index series, a release said on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Bharat Bond Index series follows a target maturity date structure wherein each index in the series measures the performance of a portfolio of 'AAA' rated bonds issued by government owned entities maturing in a specific year.

The National Stock Exchange's subsidiary NSE Indices has said it has launched one more index under the Nifty Bharat Bond Index series.

The Bharat Bond Index series follows a target maturity date structure wherein each index in the series measures the performance of a portfolio of 'AAA' rated bonds issued by government owned entities maturing in a specific year.

Nifty Bharat Bond Index — April 2033 - has been launched within the Nifty Bharat Bond Index series, a release said on Thursday.

In December 2019, NSE Indices launched the first two indices in the Bharat Bond Index with maturities in April 2023 and April 2030, and in July 2020, further two indices with maturities in April 2025 and April 2031 were launched.

"The upcoming Bharat Bond ETF which is sixth in the Bharat Bond ETF series will track the newly launched Nifty BHARAT Bond Index maturing in 2033. The first Bharat Bond ETFs tracking the Nifty Bharat Bond indices were launched in December 2019.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 23:45 IST

