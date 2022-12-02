NSE launches new Nifty Bharat Bond Index: Check details here

-
ALSO READ
What is holding India back from joining global bond indices?
TMS Ep260: India Inc investments, global bond indices, markets, EWS quota
Govt not keen on India's inclusion in global bond indices: FinMin official
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Xiaomi Smart TV X Series with 4K Dolby Vision screen launched: Price, specs
-
The National Stock Exchange's subsidiary NSE Indices has said it has launched one more index under the Nifty Bharat Bond Index series.
The Bharat Bond Index series follows a target maturity date structure wherein each index in the series measures the performance of a portfolio of 'AAA' rated bonds issued by government owned entities maturing in a specific year.
Nifty Bharat Bond Index — April 2033 - has been launched within the Nifty Bharat Bond Index series, a release said on Thursday.
In December 2019, NSE Indices launched the first two indices in the Bharat Bond Index with maturities in April 2023 and April 2030, and in July 2020, further two indices with maturities in April 2025 and April 2031 were launched.
"The upcoming Bharat Bond ETF which is sixth in the Bharat Bond ETF series will track the newly launched Nifty BHARAT Bond Index maturing in 2033. The first Bharat Bond ETFs tracking the Nifty Bharat Bond indices were launched in December 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 23:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU