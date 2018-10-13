NSE plans to enter spot bullion exchange, says CEO Vikram Limaye

At the launch of commodity futures, Vikram Limaye, managing director and chief executive officer, NSE, briefly talks about his plan for the commodity segment with Dilip Kumar Jha. Edited excerpts: You entered gold and silver futures today (Friday).

What are your plans for one year later? The launch of commodity futures is a function of regulatory approval. We have launched gold and silver contracts and have applied to the regulator for crude oil and copper contracts’ approval. In the second phase, however, we are planning to enter the agri commodities space, for which ...