JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Domino's Pizza loses crisp in June quarter on higher base, lower walk-ins
Business Standard

NSE removes Anil Ambani group firms RInfra, RCap from F&O segment

After the expiry of existing contracts in September, no further derivative contracts will be issued for these two securities

BS Reporter 

Reliance Capital
Reliance capital

Anil Ambani group firms Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital have been removed from the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). After the expiry of existing contracts in September,
no further derivative contracts will be issued for these two securities, the exchange said in a circular. Earlier this week, NSE removed nine other scrips from the F&O segment, which included Raymond, IDBI Bank, and Multi Commodity Exchange.
.
First Published: Thu, July 25 2019. 01:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU