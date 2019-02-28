NSE to introduce Brent Crude Oil futures contract on March 1

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Thursday said that it will launch its crude oil futures contract on March 1, and has signed an agreement with ICIS, a leading global market information provider for the energy and petrochemical markets, to license its BFOE (Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk) market data.

has worked closely with ICIS to design a robust system that brings international best practice to help customers in India to access global crude



As part of the daily compilation of the index, is licensing ICIS BFOE assessment data, which is produced five times a day in accordance with established

is offering brent oil contract. This makes all major crude oil variants available for hedging to Indian players. BSE offers Oman crude oil futures and reference price is provided by Dubai Mercantile Exchange. Traditionally Brent oil has been considered as benchmark for crude oil price in India. However, trading in that didn’t picked up in past.

MCX which offers WTI contract with benchmark price from CME, has the most liquidity while BSE and NSE are new entrants and they are building up contract.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said, “India being the third largest consumer of crude oil in the world, after the United States and China required an efficient hedging mechanism, this product will provide an opportunity to market participants for accessing the global crude oil and hedging their risk.’’

NSE shall launch two cash settled futures product – 100 barrel Futures and 10 barrels Mini Futures. In the commodity derivatives segment, NSE has earlier launched futures contracts in gold and silver. The exchange also received SEBI approval to launch futures contracts in copper.