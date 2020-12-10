NSE to launch derivatives contracts on Nifty Financial Services index

-
ALSO READ
NSE, Singapore bourse to end arbitration case, finalise derivatives tie-up
Street signs: Derivatives unwinding scare, Sebi's FPI division, and more
Sensex, Nifty rise sharply for 2nd day on global cues, bank stocks
Over half of large-cap schemes lag Nifty100 amidst weak market breadth
RBI proposes to launch exchange-traded, OTC interest rate derivatives
-
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it will launch derivatives contracts on the Nifty Financial Services index. This will be only the third equity index to have futures and options (F&O) contracts. Currently, NSE offers derivatives contracts for the benchmark Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index. The Nifty Financial Services comprises 20 stocks, mainly banks, NBFC and insurance stocks.
Top weights are HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Given the high weightage of banking stocks, the index largely moves lock in step with the Bank Nifty index.
“Nifty Financial Services has a correlation of 98 per cent with the Nifty Bank index. The Nifty Financial Services index has delivered annualised returns of 15 per cent in the last five years,” said NSE in a release.
The financial stocks have the biggest sectoral weight in the domestic stock markets. They account for a third of the top 500 companies. Also, it is a biggest sector in terms of foreign investment. Last month, nearly half of the $8 billion of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows went into financial stocks. More than a third of FPI assets in India are into financial stocks.
Derivatives trading in the Nifty Financial Services index will commence from January 11. Market players given the high interest in financial stocks, the index has potential to become as popular as the Bank Nifty index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU