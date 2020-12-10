NSE to launch derivatives contracts on Nifty Financial Services index

The (NSE) on Thursday said it will launch contracts on the Financial Services index. This will be only the third equity index to have futures and options (F&O) contracts. Currently, NSE offers contracts for the benchmark 50 and the Bank index. The Nifty Financial Services comprises 20 stocks, mainly banks, NBFC and insurance stocks.



Top weights are HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Given the high weightage of banking stocks, the index largely moves lock in step with the Bank Nifty index.

“Nifty Financial Services has a correlation of 98 per cent with the Nifty Bank index. The Nifty Financial Services index has delivered annualised returns of 15 per cent in the last five years,” said NSE in a release.

The financial stocks have the biggest sectoral weight in the domestic stock They account for a third of the top 500 companies. Also, it is a biggest sector in terms of foreign investment. Last month, nearly half of the $8 billion of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows went into financial stocks. More than a third of FPI assets in India are into financial stocks.

trading in the Nifty Financial Services index will commence from January 11. Market players given the high interest in financial stocks, the index has potential to become as popular as the Bank Nifty index.