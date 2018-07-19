NSE to levy 10 times higher STT on physically-settled derivatives

Derivative investors, already reeling under the pressure due to regulatory tightening, have received a fresh jolt. The (NSE) has decided to levy 0.1 per cent (STT) on derivative contracts of stocks that are physically-settled. This is 10 times higher than the 0.01 per cent STT levied for stocks that are cash-settled.

To crack down on excessive speculation in the derivatives market, market regulator (Sebi) made ‘physical settlement’ mandatory for stocks that failed to meet certain criteria. In April, issued a list of 46 stocks whose derivatives contracts result in physical delivery of shares. The on-going July series derivatives contracts is the first month were contracts on these 46 stocks will be physically-settled. Under this if an investor doesn’t square off the open position until the expiry, the investor will be forced to either sell shares or take delivery of shares depending on the type of position.

ALSO READ: LTCG tax: No STT likely on employee stock options plans, inherited shares

Brokers say the higher STT levy could lead to tax discrimination within the For instance, an investor who sells futures contracts of Reliance Industries would be subject to 0.01 per cent STT while an investor who sells contracts of Reliance Communications will have to pay 0.1 per cent since the derivative contracts of the latter have to be settled physically.

“Investors are being forced to take physical delivery of certain stocks due to the regulatory mandate. Hence, they should not be subject to any additional tax. The tax department should come out with a detailed note explaining with clarity as to how such transactions would be taxed,” said a source.

However, providing a relief to physically-settled trades could provide a tax arbitrage opportunity. If STT on physically-settled contracts is lowered, investors could prefer taking this route for buying shares as opposed to the cash segment, where STT is 0.1 per cent.





ALSO READ: Sebi to finalise guidelines to allow MFs to invest in commodity derivatives

“There is currently some ambiguity over STT applicability on the 46 stocks that are headed for physical delivery. Investors should avoid any speculative transactions in these stocks. In case if they have taken positions in these stocks for hedging purposes, they should exit before the expiry to avoid extra tax outgo,” said Chandan Taparia, derivative analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities.

Experts also say if all traders are to square of their contracts to avoid higher tax it could lead to imbalances in the market.

Meanwhile, brokers lobby AMNI has shot a letter to on the issue amid a circular from the exchange clarifying its stance.

It says since the government has not passed any law pertaining to these specific transactions, the transactions should be excluded from the purview of STT.

“As there is no legal provision for levy of STT on futures and options segment delivery transactions, any attempt to collect the same by the exchange upfront shall also become an illegal act,” said AMNI in a letter to the

Traditionally, derivatives have enjoyed much favourable tax treatment compared to cash For instance, all the intra-day transactions in cash market, wherein investor doesn’t take delivery of the stock, are subject to 0.025 per cent STT while the tax slab goes up to 0.1 per cent if the investor takes delivery. On the other hand, STT on sale of future contracts is only 0.01 per cent. Sale of option attracts relatively higher STT rate at 0.05 per cent, however, the STT in case of options is calculated on basis of premium turnover rather than actual turnover.

Earlier this year, market regulator is said to have written to the government over the issue of disparity in taxation between cash and The centre is said to be examining the issue.