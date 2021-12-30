NTPC gains 2% on plans to sell stake in newly formed renewable energy arm

-
ALSO READ
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
From coal-based to a renewable energy-based NTPC in ten years
Renewable energy unit's valuations may rub off on NTPC stock
Pandemic, climate change, fossil fuel ban: Winds of change for renewables
-
Shares of NTPC were trading with steady gains of near 2 per cent on Wednesday in an otherwise rangebound market after the company announced its plan to hive-off stake in its newly formed formed renewable energy arm.
The stock touched a high of Rs 125.95, and was quoted at Rs 125.20 - up 1.7 per cent as of 12:45 am on the BSE. The counter had seen trades of around 2.76 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent.
The state-owned power company said it will reduce its stake in its newly formed renewable energy arm below 50 per cent as it plans to go public in the next fiscal year. NTPC-Renewable Energy (NREL) was formed in October 2020 and leads the company's plan to construct 60 gigawatt (Gw) of renewable energy projects in this decade.
According to a senior executive, the plan was to list NREL during the next fiscal year, “preferably before October 2022”. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the stock so far has been a underperformer so far this month and for the quarter as well. The stock is still down 1.7 per cent for the month, and down 11.8 per cent on a quarterly basis as against a 1.5 per cent gain for the BSE Sensex this month, and a loss of 2 per cent for the December quarter.
Also read: Renewable energy unit's valuations may rub off on NTPC stock
For the quarter ended September 2021, NTPC reported a 9.3 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 3,211.91 crore when compared with Rs 3,504.80 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 12.5 per cent at Rs 29,273 crore from Rs 26,023 crore in the same period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU