NTPC, IDFC Bank, J Kumar Infra and YES Bank among top stocks to track today

Asian stocks were trading weak in the early trade on Wednesday, following flat close of US stocks in the overnight trade. At 08:35 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), an early indicator of Nifty50's performance in India, traded 40.50 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 10,995.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

YES Bank, Fortis Healthcare: The private sector lender on Tuesday sold 2.13 per cent stake of Fortis Healthcare in open market transactions.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant Tuesday said it has restored 500 MW Unit-6 Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station in Rae Bareli district, where an accident in November last year resulted in its breakdown. That apart, the company is also planning 120 MW floating solar power plant on the outskirts of Ramagundam, Telangana.





Reliance Communications: According to a report by The Economic Times, the department of telecommunications (DOT) has told Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Jio Infocomm Tuesday that it can’t approve their deal to trade airwaves as it does not conform to its guidelines.



Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and paint companies are likely to remain in focus as the crude prices slumped 8 per cent on Tuesday.

PVR: The company's board will consider fund raising on Friday, December 21, 2018.

J Kumar Infra: J Kumar Infraprojects has received a Letter of Acceptance from National Highways Authority in the name of J Kumar- J M Mhatre (JV) in which the company is the lead partner for construction of Dwarka Expressway from Shiv Murti Intersection till Rail Under Bridge near Dwarka Sector 21 in the State of Delhi on EPC mode amount to Rs 13.49 billion.

Piramal Enterprises: The company's board has approved amendment to the terms of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by modifying rating trigger threshold from ‘A+’ to ‘BBB+’. Board will also consider bond issue on December 21 of up to Rs 30 billion.

IDFC Bank: New generation private sector IDFC Bank and non-banking financial company Capital First announced completion of their merger on December 18, creating a combined loan asset book of Rs 1.03 lakh crore for the merged entity IDFC First Bank.