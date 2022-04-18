NTPC surges 6% on heavy volumes; stock hits over 2-year high

-
ALSO READ
NTPC gains 2% on plans to sell stake in newly formed renewable energy arm
Renewable energy unit's valuations may rub off on NTPC stock
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, L&T, Titan, ITC, PNB, IRCTC, SBI Card
NTPC to cut stake in renewable energy arm, hunt for strategic investors
Coal shortage crisis in power generation, non-power sector escalates again
-
Shares of NTPC hit over two-year high of Rs 163.10, after rallying 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market. The stock of state-owned electric utilities company traded at its highest level since October 2018.
At 11:10 am; NTPC quoted 5 per cent higher at Rs 161.80 as against 2.1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled as 39.69 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
In the past one month, NTPC has outperformed the market by surging 22 per cent on expectation of strong power demand. In comparison, the benchmark index was down 1.3 per cent. The stock has zoomed 58 per cent in a year as against 17 per cent rise in S&P BSE Sensex.
Earlier this month, NPTC incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of 'NTPC Green Energy Limited'. On April 2, the company declared commercial operation of last part capacity of 80 megawatts (MW) out of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project in Rajasthan. With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54596.68 MW while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 68961.68 MW and 68301.68 MW respectively.
Analysts at Sharekhan believe that the company's risk-averse regulated business model provides earnings growth visibility and retained earnings (RE) expansion. "It would gradually drive re-rating of the stock as it would allay concerns on ESG (environment, social and governance) front. Additionally, potential monetisation of its RE and power trading subsidiaries could further improve shareholders’ returns in the coming years,” the brokerage firm added.
The management guided commercialisation of 5 gigawatts (GW), 7.3-8 GW, and 4 GW of capacities in FY22E, FY3E, and FY24E, respectively. The guidance is aimed to drive 10 per cent CAGR in standalone regulated equity over FY21-24E and renewable energy (RE) capacity target of 3.5 GW in the next two years. The management also targets to reduce fixed cost under recovery to Rs 350 crore by March 2022 as compared to Rs 650 crore in 9MFY22.
NTPC plans to monetise RE assets through initial public offering (IPO) or induction of strategic investors to unlock value. The company has also awarded project of Standalone Fuel-Cell based Microgrid with hydrogen production using electrolysers.
Meanwhile, ICICI Securities maintains ‘buy’ rating on NTPC with target price of Rs 179 per share. “NTPC has remained largely range bound in the last five to six months while heavyweights from the sector took the lead. However, the stock has exhibited strong outperformance compared to its peers. The stock is moving out of the hurdle of Rs 150 levels. The price distribution is also suggesting limited downward movement in the stock,” the brokerage firm added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU