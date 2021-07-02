Nucleus Software rallies 30% in 4 days; stock hits all-time high

Shares of hit an all-time high of Rs 765.35 after rallying 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deal on Friday in an otherwise range-bound market on the back of heavy volumes. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 765.35, touched on October 7, 2020. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 933,000 shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.07 per cent at 52,284 points, at 10:04 am.

The stock of the IT software products company has surged 30 per cent in the past four trading days after the company announced that FinnOne Neo will power the consumer finance business of Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), one of the leading banks in Vietnam. TPFico will offer instant digital loans anytime, anywhere, powered by the advanced digital lending platform FinnOne Neo.

Nucleus Software is the leading software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders.

FinnOne Neo is the next-generation digital lending solution that is built on an advanced technology platform, designed to shape the future of lending across Retail, Corporate and Islamic sectors for banks and other financial service companies. The 10 time winner of ‘World’s Best Selling Lending Solution’, helps digitize the complete loan lifecycle.

With its extensive API stack, omni-channel capabilities and easy configurability, FinnOne Neo will enable TPFico to offer a unique digital first experience and instant approvals for consumer loans. The solution will allow TPFico to launch innovative loan products in minutes and automate processes end-to-end across the loan lifecycle.

The market leading digital lending solution will help TPFico enhance the efficiencies of its loan acquisition team [Sales, credit, operations and product] and loan management team, minimize chances of fraud and reduce Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). With FinnOne Neo, TPFico will make faster, more comprehensive and data driven credit assessments by integrating with the wider ecosystem including the credit bureaus through APIs, the company said on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.