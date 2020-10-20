Oberoi Realty rallies 15%, records sharpest intra-day gain in 6 months

Shares of zoomed nearly 15 per cent to Rs 446 on the BSE -- its sharpest intra-day rally in the past six months -- on Tuesday on expectation of pick-up in residential sales. Earlier, on April 17, 2020, the Mumbai-based real estate developer's stock had zoomed 20 per cent in intra-day trade, exchange data shows.

is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

While announcing the September quarter results, on Saturday, the management said that was seeing a consolidation of demand in its favour from customers who seek quality projects and value the financial stability of the developer when buying their dream home, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic times.

The measures announced by the Central and State Governments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have contributed to creating a positive sentiment. Government of Maharashtra’s initiative of reducing stamp duty has ensured that demand is restored to pre-Covid levels, it said.

For the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), Oberoi Realty’s revenue dipped 35.7 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 316 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) declined 12 per cent YoY to Rs 187 crore. However, EBITDA margins expanded 1,570 basis points to 59.0 per cent.

“Early festive cheer is visible in residential sales pickup in 2QFY21 (up 1 per cent YoY). Oberoi Realty’s strong pipeline of project launches in 2HFY21 (Exquisite III, Sky City Phase II and Thane (in case unified DCR is finalized)) augurs well for the residential segment as we move into the festive season,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.

“Re-leasing of vacant space in Commerz I and performance of Oberoi mall due to normalization of operations (opening up of multiplexes) remain the key triggers for annuity assets. Lack of clarity on return to normalcy of work-related travel is likely to pose near-term challenges for the hospitality segment,” the brokerage firm said.