Oberoi Realty rallies 15%, records sharpest intra-day gain in 6 months

-
ALSO READ
Real estate stocks in focus; Oberoi Realty, DLF advance over 5%
Nifty Realty index hits lowest level since December 2016; DLF dips 5%
Sunteck Realty zooms 19%, HDFC up 3% as Maharashtra govt cuts stamp duty
Top realtors see green shoots as conversion rates rise by up to 25%
Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty eye bigger share despite market slump
-
Oberoi Realty is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.
While announcing the September quarter results, on Saturday, the management said that Oberoi Realty was seeing a consolidation of demand in its favour from customers who seek quality projects and value the financial stability of the developer when buying their dream home, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic times.
The measures announced by the Central and State Governments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have contributed to creating a positive sentiment. Government of Maharashtra’s initiative of reducing stamp duty has ensured that demand is restored to pre-Covid levels, it said.
For the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), Oberoi Realty’s revenue dipped 35.7 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 316 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) declined 12 per cent YoY to Rs 187 crore. However, EBITDA margins expanded 1,570 basis points to 59.0 per cent.
“Early festive cheer is visible in residential sales pickup in 2QFY21 (up 1 per cent YoY). Oberoi Realty’s strong pipeline of project launches in 2HFY21 (Exquisite III, Sky City Phase II and Thane (in case unified DCR is finalized)) augurs well for the residential segment as we move into the festive season,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.
“Re-leasing of vacant space in Commerz I and performance of Oberoi mall due to normalization of operations (opening up of multiplexes) remain the key triggers for annuity assets. Lack of clarity on return to normalcy of work-related travel is likely to pose near-term challenges for the hospitality segment,” the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU