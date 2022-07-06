Oil India, ONGC tank up to 33% in 1 week on windfall tax, fall in Brent oil

-
ALSO READ
Oil India surges 5%, nears 52-week high in a weak market; ONGC up 2%
India dials oil producers to raise output as Brent tops $90 a barrel
Analysts caution against betting on crude-dependent chemical stocks
Credit Suisse downgrades India to underweight on soaring crude oil prices
Soaring crude oil price makes air travel dear
-
Shares of state-owned oil exploration & production companies Oil India and Oil Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) continued to reel under selling pressure, and fell up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The fresh fall was on account of sharp decline in Brent crude prices on Tuesday, as concerns of possible global recession trgigered fears of curtailed fuel demand, outweighing supply disruption fears.
Oil India was down 8 per cent at Rs 175.85 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. In the past one week, Oil India has tanked 33 per cent after the government on July 1 imposed a special additional excise duty of Rs 23,250 per tonne on crude oil production. With the recent one week decline, the stock has now corrected 43 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 306 touched on June 9, 2022.
ONGC, which was down 6 per cent at Rs 119.80 in intra-day today, has slipped 21 per cent in the last one week. The stock plunged 38 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 194.60 touched on March 8, 2022. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up nearly 1 per cent in past one week.
However, oil prices rose as much as nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday before paring some gains as investors piled back into the market after a heavy rout in the previous session, with supply concerns returning to the fore even as worries about a global recession linger, the Reuters reported. CLICK HERE FOR REPORT
On July 1, the government announced export taxes and imposed restrictions on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in order to secure supplies of these products domestically at a time when exports are becoming highly remunerative. Similarly, given the sharp surge in oil prices, the government also levied a special additional excise duty (SAED) on production of crude oil.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have cut the realizations of ONGC and Oil India to USD60/bbl each for 2Q-3QFY23 and leave the same unchanged for 4QFY23 onwards. “We also assume that the royalty and cess would be calculated on the realized price and the benchmark. At USD100/bbl, these two would be equivalent to the additional reduction in realization by USD12/bbl. As a result, we cut our EPS of ONGC/Oil India by 29 per cent/25 per cent for FY23E, respectively,” the brokerage firm said.
Investors had remained wary of some form of windfall taxation on both ONGC and Oil India. As a result of the same, we had been valuing the stocks at 3.5x and 5.9x standalone P/E, respectively. Now that the clarity has emerged on that front, we cut the realizations for the companies keeping our multiples unchanged at 3.5x/5.9x, for ONGC/Oil India, respectively, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU