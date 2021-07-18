Oil market sees improved demand, decline in surplus supply: Iraq minister

-
ALSO READ
Iraq signs deal to drill 96 oil wells in southern province of Basra
Oil slides from multi-year highs after OPEC cancels meeting
Iraq oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail says gas sector a priority
Multiple missiles target US troops, contractors in Iraqi army bases
Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians
-
CAIRO (Reuters) -Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday that the oil market has seen an improvement in demand and a decline in surplus and stockpiles.
His statement follows an agreement by OPEC+ ministers on Sunday to boost oil supplies from August.
"The meeting emphasised strengthening collective cooperation, praising the countries' compliance with the agreement, and the positive development in increasing demand for crude, as well as the decline in stocks and oil surplus, which is a positive and influential indicator," Abdul Jabbar said.
Total compliance with the OPEC+ deal, including Mexico, reached 113% in June, the Iraqi oil ministry statement, citing Abdul Jabbar, said.
"This confirms everyone's keenness to successfully overcome the challenges facing the oil market," Abdul Jabbar said.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU