Oil, nickel and iron gain shine in 2019 as demand worries plague investors

This year proved to be a difficult one for industrial commodities, with base metals, except for nickel, moving with every buzz emanating from the US-China trade war, the West Asia stand-off, and a decelerating Chinese economy. Crude oil was one of the hottest commodities with a 28 per cent return. Nickel was an outperformer rising a staggering 32.1 per cent on falling supplies.

Iron ore was another big gainer, but copper was up marginally, 4.1 per cent. All other base metals, fell by up to 12.3 per cent in 2019. Steel was almost flat, while thermal coal and natural gas were also among big ...