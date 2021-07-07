Oil prices steady after steep drop as market awaits OPEC+ clarity

-
ALSO READ
Markets underestimating oil demand; see Brent at $80: Goldman Sachs
Brent crude above $60 a barrel after over a year amid demand recovery
Rising global crude oil prices may spoil D-Street party, say experts
Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI crude highest since 2018
Oil prices drift sideways as investors await OPEC+ decision on supply cuts
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after a steep drop in the previous session, following the cancellation of talks among OPEC+ producers that raised the prospect that the world's major crude exporters will turn on the taps to gain market share.
Brent crude was up 3 cents at $74.56 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after slumping more than 3% on Tuesday. U.S. oil was up 7 cents at $73.44 a barrel, having declined by more than 2% in the previous session.
Energy ministers from OPEC+, a grouping that includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) along with Russia and other oil producing countries, ended talks on supply policy on Monday.
Divisions between Saudi Arabia, the biggest OPEC producer, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which opposed extending supply constraints designed to support prices after the fall in demand from the pandemic, were the main reason behind the failure of the discussions.
"There is a possibility of an OPEC+ rebellion that could bring unregulated output back to the market," Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said in a note.
Nonetheless, "the market is getting too tight for consumers, especially in the U.S., where oil is becoming uncomfortably expensive for consumers and industry," Dickson added.
OPEC voted on Friday to raise production by about 2 million barrels per day from August to December and to extend the remaining output reductions to the end of next year, but UAE resistance scuppered an agreement.
The breakdown of talks initially sent oil prices higher with U.S. oil hitting the highest since 2014.
Goldman Sachs said the failure of the discussions has clouded OPEC's production policy, although the bank reiterated its expectation that Brent would rise $80 per barrel early next year.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU