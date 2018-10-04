Oil prices will average close to $80/barrel in 2019, says S&P Global Platts

Brent crude oil prices have surged over 27 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2018 (CY18) with some experts even predicting $100 per barrel to become a reality. London – based PAUL HICKIN, associate director at S&P Global Platts tells Puneet Wadhwa that as per their latest survey, oil prices are likely to inch higher in the coming quarter.

Expectations of a return to $100 per barrel oil centre on how much will be supply removed from the market in the coming months, he says. Edited excerpts: Your forecast of $80 per barrel on Brent has come true. Where do we go from here in ...