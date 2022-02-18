Oil retreats below $90 a barrel with bumper rally starting to ease out

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Rate cycle turns as commercial banks hike fixed deposit rates
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
Short-term interest rates rising, loan rates to stay low a while: experts
-
Oil headed for the first weekly loss in two months as investors weighed the crisis over Ukraine and the possibility that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below $90 a barrel after losing as much as 3 per cent on Friday.
WTI crude futures shed $0.43, or 0.47 per cent, to $91.33 a barrel after sliding 2 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude futures fell $0.13, or 0.14 per cent, to $92.84 a barrel by 9.45 IST.
There have been signs that the market’s recent rally is starting to cool in recent days — albeit from exceptionally high levels. The North Sea market has seen differentials for physical barrels ease, while refining margins have come under pressure.
Mounting speculation that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived, potentially paving the way for the removal of US sanctions on the nation’s crude exports, is easing off some of the bullish signals. The oil market’s structure weakened markedly on Friday, and one oil-focused exchange traded fund saw its biggest withdrawal since July 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU