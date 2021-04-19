Oil steadies as dollar slumps but Covid-19 pandemic surge weighs

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
ONGC books Rs 1,238 crore impairment loss, Q2 net profit down 55%
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg
-
Oil prices were little changed on Monday, supported by a weaker US dollar but pressured by concerns about the impact on demand from rising coronavirus cases in India and other countries.
Brent crude was down 4 cents, at $66.73 a barrel by 11:06 AM ET (1506 GMT), after rising 6% last week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US oil was up 3 cents at $63.16 a barrel, having gained 6.4% last week.
The US dollar traded at a six-week low versus major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields hovering near their weakest in five weeks.
With oil priced in dollars, a softer greenback could spur demand from holders of other currencies.
"If today's broad-based weakness in the US dollar is sustained, the energy complex should be able to maintain the bulk of last week's gains," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.
"The primary hazard to continued oil price strength is the possible pre-emergence of Covid-19 case counts on a broad scale" India reported a record rise in infections, which lifted overall cases to just over 15 million, making the country the second-worst affected after the United States, which has reported more than 31 million infections.
ALSO READ: India's m-cap declines 2.5%, only top-15 nation to see erosion in April
Deaths from COVID-19 in India also rose by a record 1,619 to nearly 180,000.
The capital region of Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown, joining around 13 other states across India that have decided to impose restrictions, curfews or lockdowns in their cities.
"This new wave of measures, while so far likely to be less stringent than what we saw in March 2020, when gasoline and gasoil/diesel demand in the country fell by close to 60%, is nevertheless set to weigh on transportation fuel consumption," consultancy JBC said.
Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 due to imported coronavirus infections, authorities said on Sunday.
Lending some support, Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell in February to their lowest in eight months, the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) said on Monday, as the world's biggest oil exporter voluntarily capped output to support oil prices.
JP Morgan now expects Brent prices to break the $70 mark by May, compared with September in its previous forecast, the bank said in a recent note. It still expects them to finish the year at a similar level of about $74.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU