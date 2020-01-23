On the charts: Understanding the Head and Shoulders pattern

A head and shoulder pattern indicates bullish to bearish trend or vice-versa. In simple words, this trend depicts change from positive to negative. The pattern consists of a shape that have three peaks that are categorised into the left shoulder, head and the right shoulder.

The left shoulder is formed at the end of a sharp up move on high volumes. After the peak of the left shoulder is formed, there is a subsequent reaction and prices slide on low volume. The right shoulder is formed when prices move up again but remain below the central peak called the 'head' and fall nearly ...