One month of lockdown: Small-caps outperform Sensex, mid-caps

Small-caps have outrun their mid-and-large cap peers in the one month (since March 23) that the country has been under lockdown, triggered by the (Covid-19) pandemic. The outperformance of the small-cap segment versus these two market segments also holds good from the lows the hit on March 24.

The S&P BSE Small-cap index has recovered 26 per cent as compared to a 23 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex and broader market index S&P BSE Midcap index from their respective 52-week low touched on March 24.

The run-up has been on account of a rally in stocks of pharmaceutical, fertilizer, chemicals and auto ancillary stocks. The pharmaceutical sector tops the gainers' list, with as many as 18 stocks moving up over 50 per cent. Chemicals sector follows with 16 stocks, capital goods (12), information technology (8), fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies (6) and auto ancillary and fertilizers (4 each).

“A number of investors who had lost money in the fall from the January peak levels started buying in order to make a quick buck and recover their losses when the started to move up in March. The mid-and small-cap segments, thus, got investors’ attention,” says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research.

In March 2020, Indian equity market had recorded its second sharpest monthly fall, since October 2008, amid massive sell-off by investors who feared that the pandemic of may cause heavy damage to the economy. The small- and mid-cap indices of the BSE plunged 30 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively in last month, underperforming the benchmark which down 23 per cent.

“Mid-and-small-cap stocks have seen a significant impact in this correction and the fall is giving a good opportunity to add good quality names stocks in our schemes. The sharp correction has provided an opportunity to rebalance our portfolio,” said Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer – equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors pulled out Rs 61,973 crore (approximately $8.35 billion) from Indian equities in March 2020. It is the biggest monthly outflow, based on the National Securities Depository data available as far back as 2002.

Out of 689 stocks from the S&P BSE Small-cap index, 368 stocks have outperformed the index by gaining over 26 per cent. Of these, nearly 127 stocks have rallied an over 50 per cent from their respective March 23 levels. Most of these stocks had seen their price nearly halve when the tumbled on the back of Covid-19 health scare.

Despite the recovery from March low, most analysts remain cautious on the road ahead for the markets – at least till they see the rise in Covid-19 cases in India and globally coming under control – and suggest the up move could just be a temporary relief within a larger bear market.

“We view the current rally as a bear market rally, which is common in history. For markets to make a lasting bottom, we have been monitoring a set of conditions that include flattening infection curves, visibility on the depth and duration of economic disruptions, sufficiently large policy stimulus and deep undervaluation of assets and position reduction,” wrote Sunil Koul, executive director for Asia Pacific Portfolio Strategy and Global Macro Research at Goldman Sachs in a recent report.