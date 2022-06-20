JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a flat start amid mixed global cues
Business Standard

One-year returns for 75% equity funds now negative as market drags

International funds have given negative returns of 17% in the last one year, while pharma and banking funds are down by 12.5% and 8.1% respectively

Topics
equity fund | Equity linked saving scheme | Mutual Funds

Chirag Madia  |  Mumbai 

mutual funds

Equity funds, which delivered robust returns in the last few years, are facing turbulence amid the latest rout in the market. Data from Value Research shows that out of total 513 equity schemes, nearly 372 schemes have given negative returns in the last one year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 20 2022. 08:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.