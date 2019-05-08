33 stocks hold positive trend despite three-day 300-pt fall in Nifty50

In the last two sessions, the Nifty 50 has slipped over 300 points, or 2.58 per cent to hit 11,400 levels. However, there are few stocks that continue to hold their upward trend or have seen minor losses.

Ajanta Pharma, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation - the parent company of Indigo, Ceat, Crompton Greaves Power, DCB Bank and Eicher Motors are among the 33 stocks in the Nifty F&O segment that still hold promise despite the three-day 300-point fall in the Nifty50 index. Four stocks each from Nifty Pharma (comprises 10 stocks) and NiftyIT indices (comprises 10 stocks) , ...