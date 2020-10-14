Only 8% Indian firms have ESG-related compensation policy: Refinitiv

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: ESG returns likely to be in focus amid market volatility
World is getting more serious about ESG compliance. India must catch up too
Feel good investment: Social, sustainability bonds surge in Covid-19 world
Environmental, social and governance theme sees uptick in emerging markets
Decriminalisation in Companies Act a move in the right direction? Explained
-
Though Indian companies’ average transparency rating at 29 per cent is higher than the 26 per cent for the Refinitiv ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) universe, only 8 per cent of Indian firms have a policy on ESG-related executive compensation, much lower than the broader universe (25 per cent).
These findings are part of a new study on ESG, which compares disclosures of 160 Indian companies, mainly included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, against those of other countries with similar coverage.
Refinitiv’s ESG database covers 80 per cent of global market cap and the study evaluated data across five key markets — China, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Brazil — as well as the overall ESG universe of about 9,000 public companies.
The top 10 variances for high transparency in India comprise factors such as policy community involvement, policy equal voting right, CSR sustainability committee, internal audit department reporting, policy skill training, policy energy efficiency, and policy business ethics.
India ranked high on policy community involvement with transparency rating of 99 per cent, compared with 80 per cent for the wider universe. On equal voting rights policy it scored 98 per cent, against 97 per cent for South Africa, 95 per cent for Brazil, and 98 per cent for China.
However, a comparative analysis on the bottom 10 variance shows lesser transparency in Indian companies. The transparency rate for carbon offsets/credits is 1 per cent, compared to two per cent in Brazil and Hong Kong. Also, transparency on indirect energy use stood at 1 per cent, against 5 per cent in Brazil.
The study also analysed critical data measures that cover ESG risks and issues such as board diversity, executive pay, climate change, social well-being, and child/forced labour. Transparency rating for business ethics policy in India stands at 94 per cent, compared with 79 per cent for the broader universe. However, the rating for ESG-related compensation policy is seven per cent for India, against 66 per cent for South Africa.
Indian companies are more transparent on data related to women employees, with a transparency rating of 90 per cent.
Additionally, India scored 81 per cent on adopting policies on bribery and corruption, for running their businesses transparently and accountably, compared to 76 per cent of companies globally. Around 90 per cent of Indian firms’ boards have lesser than 25 per cent of women. The study also observed that less than 20 per cent of Indian companies offer compensation improvement tools for executives, also lower than other markets.
The study emphasised that 84 per cent of Indian companies publish CSR/sustainability reports as compared to only 58 per cent globally.
The study recommended the addition of 35 data measures to the Business Responsibility Report that are applicable to specific principles and are drawn from globally accepted ESG guidelines.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU