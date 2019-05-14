Onshore hedge funds outperform offshore ones in volatile election year

Hedge funds located in India seem to have had an edge ahead of the elections. They have beaten offshore India hedge funds, reversing a period of underperformance recorded in the previous year, shows data from global hedge fund tracker Eurekahedge. Offshore funds were down 1.16 per cent on a year-to-date basis in 2019. Onshore funds were up 3.88 per cent, shows data up until April.

They had trailed offshore funds in 2018, having fallen seven per cent. Offshore funds had only fallen 5.4 per cent. The year 2018 actually marked a departure from previous years. Onshore funds have ...