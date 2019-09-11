Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bets on PE, infrastructure in India

Canada-based Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of the world’s biggest pension fund managers, says it is betting on infrastructure and private equity (PE) in this country. “Our initial focus is likely to be private equity and infrastructure. However, it is too early to be definitive on dollars deployed or headcount,” said a spokesperson.

Last month, along with AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest superannuation and pension fund, Ontario Teachers made a $2 billion (Rs 14,000 crore) commitment in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). These ...