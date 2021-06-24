Orchid Pharma OFS subscribed 2.5x; India Pesticides IPO 3.8x on Day 2

The share sale by promoters of saw 2.5 times more demand than shares on offer. The 3.28 million share offering garnered bids for 8.32 million shares from institutional investors. Most of the bids came in at Rs 432, data provided by BSE showed. The floor price for the share sale was set Rs 375. At a discount of more than 70 per cent to the stock’s previous day’s close of Rs 1,320.

Shares of hit 10 per cent lower limit to end at Rs 1,188 on Thursday. Promoter Dhanuka Laboratories’ holding in the company is currently at 98 per cent. Dhanuka had taken over the company through corporate insolvency resolution process. Shares of the company have zoomed more than 60 times in the past one year. Market experts said low free float led to distortion in the stock price. Following the OFS, the promoter stake in the company will drop by 8 per cent.

India Pesticides IPO subscribed 3.8 times on day 2

The IPO of India Pesticides, a manufacturer of agro-chemicals, has garnered 3.8 times subscription on Thursday, a day before its close. Bulk of the demand so far has come from retail investors. The price band for the issue is Rs 290 –Rs 296 per share. At the top-end, the company will have a post-listing market cap of Rs 3,409 crore. The IPO comprises Rs 100 crore in fresh fund raise and the remaining is secondary share sale.