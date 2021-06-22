Osho Krishan is bullish on Coal India, Federal Bank & NTPC; here's why

-
ALSO READ
NTPC's Q4 net soars 258% to Rs 4,479 cr, to pay final dividend of Rs 3.15
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy NTPC, Sell ICICI Bank
Coal quality and quantity issues surface again; CIL denies grade slippage
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Petronet, sell UBL
With growth prospects improving, more steam left in NTPC stock
-
BUY COAL INDIA | TARGET: Rs 158 | STOP LOSS : Rs 140
Coal India has corrected over 10 per cent in the last trading week and is trading close to the previous consolidation zone. On the daily time frame, the stock is hovering near its long-term exponential moving average, which even coincides with the lower band of the Bollinger (20, 2), indicating strong support at lower levels. From a risk-reward point of view, the stock is inevitably a BUY and any closure above the breakout zone is expected to trigger momentum in the counter.
BUY FEDERAL BANK | TARGET: Rs 94 | STOP LOSS: Rs 79
The stock has taken support from the 50 per cent of the Fibonacci retracement of the recent fall and has bounced from the same, forming a strong bullish candle in the last trading session. The bounce was backed by the technical oscillator, wherein the 14 period RSI reversed its trend to witness a positive crossover followed by stochastic RSI, which signalled a strong bullish reversal for the counter. Even the stock is placed well above the supporting trend-line suggesting the primary momentum will continue.
BUY NTPC | TARGET: Rs 132 | STOP LOSS: Rs 108
NTPC has been trading in a secular uptrend and is placed well above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily time frame. The stock has resurged from the mean of the Bollinger band to form a Bullish engulfing pattern in the last trading session, suggesting continuation in its primary up-trend. The stock has been trading in a rising channel and is in the cycle of higher highs higher lows affirming the bullish stance in the counter.
=======================================================
Osho Krishan is Senior Manager – Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. View expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU