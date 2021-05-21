Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on PNB, Avenue Supermarts. Check why

-
-
BUY MIDHANI | TARGET: 218 | STOP LOSS: 190
MIDHANI has been consolidating in a narrow range post-trend-line breakout on the daily chart from the past couple of trading sessions indicating base formation before another huge leap. The stock price is placed well above all the major moving averages suggesting inherent strength in the counter. Even the stock is testing the previous swing high and any breach above the same could trigger a fresh round of rally in near future. Hence one could bet on the counter from a short to medium term perspective.
BUY PNB | TARGET: 42 | STOP LOSS: 35
PNB has been trading in a cycle of higher lows for the past couple of weeks and is currently placed near the cluster of its major moving averages on the daily time frame, well above the unfilled gap suggesting strength at lower levels. On the oscillator front, 14 period RSI has seen some resurgence from the lower regions of 33-39 and is now comfortably placed with positive crossover soaring northwards affirming the near trend to remain upwards.
BUY DMART | TARGET: 3300 | STOP LOSS: 2860
DMART has recently witnessed consolidation range breakout on the back of an increase in average traded volumes indicating fresh hands accumulating the counter. On the technical aspect, the stock is placed well above all its major moving averages and is looking strong from a short to medium-term perspective. Any minor correction could be utilized to accumulate the stock for the mentioned target with low to medium-risk involved.
==============================
Note: All prices are in Rs.
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal
