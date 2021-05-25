Osho recommends Gujarat Gas, Tata Power. Time to buy and hold

JUST IN
Business Standard
Osho Krishan  |  Mumbai 

GUJGASLTD has been consolidating for quite some time wherein the range is getting narrower

BUY TATA POWER | TARGET: Rs 116 | STOP LOSS: Rs 102

TATAPOWER has been one of the consistent performers in the power sector for the past couple of months and has been trending throughout in the cycle of higher highs, higher lows. Also, the stock is placed well above all the major moving averages suggesting an inherent strength. In the recent past, the oscillator, 14 period RSI has seen some significant bounce and has breached its previous swing highs indicating bullishness in the counter in the coming future.

BUY GUJGAS LTD | TARGET: Rs 560 | STOP LOSS: Rs 496

GUJGASLTD has been consolidating for quite some time wherein the range is getting narrower as 21 DEMA and 50 DEMA are about to converge. The stock price is well placed at the lower band of the Bollinger band (20, 2) suggesting some nearby rebound in the counter. Also, this set-up could be treated as an early bullish set-up from a short to medium-term investment perspective with the risk-reward being on the lucrative side

Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal

First Published: Tue, May 25 2021. 08:13 IST

