Osho recommends Gujarat Gas, Tata Power. Time to buy and hold

-
ALSO READ
Stock market outlook: Bull run to continue in 2021; Nifty may hit 15,000
Nifty outlook & trading ideas by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research
Nifty needs to hold 14,100 to remain in uptrend: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia
Nifty outlook & stock picks by Gaurav Garg: Buy Quess Corp, City Union Bank
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy ITC, Sell ICICI Bank
-
BUY TATA POWER | TARGET: Rs 116 | STOP LOSS: Rs 102
TATAPOWER has been one of the consistent performers in the power sector for the past couple of months and has been trending throughout in the cycle of higher highs, higher lows. Also, the stock is placed well above all the major moving averages suggesting an inherent strength. In the recent past, the oscillator, 14 period RSI has seen some significant bounce and has breached its previous swing highs indicating bullishness in the counter in the coming future.
BUY GUJGAS LTD | TARGET: Rs 560 | STOP LOSS: Rs 496
GUJGASLTD has been consolidating for quite some time wherein the range is getting narrower as 21 DEMA and 50 DEMA are about to converge. The stock price is well placed at the lower band of the Bollinger band (20, 2) suggesting some nearby rebound in the counter. Also, this set-up could be treated as an early bullish set-up from a short to medium-term investment perspective with the risk-reward being on the lucrative side
===================
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU