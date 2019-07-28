Our base remains that foreign inflows will continue, says CLSA's Nandurkar

The markets now look forward to central banks — the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India — for cues on rates over the next couple of weeks. MAHESH NANDURKAR, executive director and India Strategist at CLSA, tells Puneet Wadhwa that he remains optimistic about foreign flows despite the Budget proposals.

His Nifty50 target for March 2020 is 12,000. Edited excerpts: Do you expect selling by foreign investors to pick up the pace? The developments in the last few sessions have dampened investor mood. However, we also have to look at the global backdrop, as ...