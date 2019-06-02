Outlook for Indian equities is positive, policy credibility high: Jan Dehn

The markets have been consolidating after a sharp post-election outcome rally that took the frontline benchmarks to a record high. London–based JAN DEHN, head of research at Ashmore Investment Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa he expects some profit-booking to set in and that investors should buy into such dips.

Edited excerpts: How are you viewing India as an investment destination after the general election outcome? The outlook for Indian equities is positive. The economy is broadly balanced, policy credibility is high and a new government is in power with a strong mandate. ...