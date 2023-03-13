JUST IN
Over Rs 100-crore relief for ETFs as Yes Bank three-year lockup ends
Sebi to auction 66 properties of Saradha Group on April 11 to recover money
Business Standard

Over Rs 100-crore relief for ETFs as Yes Bank three-year lockup ends

The lock-in on 75% of shares had led fund houses to markdown holdings in ETF and index funds to 'zero', as per recommendation from valuation committee of Amfi

Topics
YES Bank | ETFs | Amfi

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

YES Bank

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) and index funds stand to pocket over Rs 100 crore by liquidating shares of Yes Bank following the end of a three-year lock-in period on the lender’s shares on Monday.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 18:30 IST

`
