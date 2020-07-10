JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

MARKET LIVE: Weak start on the cards; watch out for TCS, Coal India today
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Overall fall in volatility giving comfort to the bulls: Nilesh Jain

The volatility index, IndiaVIX, fell by 5 per cent and ended at a 4-month low of 24.75 levels on Thursday

Topics
Stock calls | Nifty Outlook | Markets

Nilesh Jain  |  Mumbai 

Options trading gathers steam in Q2; share of cash in average volumes falls
Ambuja Cements' stock has provided breakout from one-month consolidation zone

BUY NIFTY | TARGET: 10,950 | STOP LOSS: 10,700

The Nifty index continued its upmove in line with our expectations and is also holding above 10,600 levels which is a major support zone. The momentum indicators and oscillators are very well in the buy mode on a weekly scale which hints that bulls are tightening the grip and the current pullback is likely to extend further. The volatility index IndiaVIX, fell by 5 per cent and ended at a 4-month low of 24.75 levels. The overall fall in the volatility is giving comfort to the bulls. Thus, aggressive traders can initiate a long position with the strict stop loss of 10,700 and defensive traders should refrain from creating any aggressive bets in the index from here on and adopt a stock-specific approach.

BUY AMBUJACEM | TARGET: Rs 215 | STOP LOSS: Rs 195

The stock has provided breakout from one-month consolidation zone with higher-than-average volumes. It is also trading well above its short-term moving averages. The momentum oscillator MACD has also provided fresh buy crossover on the daily chart which hints of positive momentum to continue in the short term.

BUY BAJAJ AUTO | TARGET: Rs 3,050 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,910

The stock is making a higher top and higher bottom pattern on the daily chart. It is also trading well above its short-term and long-term moving averages. The momentum indicator and oscillator are well in the buy mode on the weekly scale.

BUY AUROPHARMA | TARGET: Rs 855 | STOP LOSS: Rs 790

The stock formed a big bullish candle on the daily chart and also provided breakout from a flag pattern from the levels of 790 levels. It is also taking the support of its 21-DMA which is also placed near 790 levels. The momentum indicator RSI is also moving higher which hints that current rally is likely to continue further.

Disclaimer: Nilesh Jain is Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. He may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU