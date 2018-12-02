Overhangs of 2018 may impact private banks in 2019 as well, say experts

Much of the current year’s headlines have belonged to private banks. Whether it was the regulator’s frequent interventions or multiple senior-level exits, the sector has seen significant changes one after another.

Yet, after delivering stellar gains and outperforming the broader index by a significant margin in the past three years, the NSE Private Banks index has had a relatively softer year. With gains of 9 per cent year-to-date, the index trails the NSE IT (information technology) and the NSE FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), up 14 per cent and 28 per cent, ...