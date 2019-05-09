Overseas investors from Mauritius and Singapore may bypass tax treaties

Overseas investors from Mauritius and Singapore, who realised losses in Indian equities last year, are likely to bypass the treaties in favour of the domestic law for financial year 2019, as the latter will enable them to carry forward their losses. While benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended in the green, many funds have realised losses in FY19 owing to the acute polarisation of the market.

Mid- and small-cap funds, in particular, were on the back foot, losing anywhere from 5-20 per cent, said experts. The decision — to come under the treaty or domestic law — is ...