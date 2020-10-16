PACL case: Sebi panel seeks corrections in application forms by Oct 31

-
ALSO READ
Sebi slaps Rs 10 L fine on Indiabulls Real Estate CFO for insider trading
Residential unit sales at 10-yr low in H1; office vacancy rate at 4-yr high
Bengaluru 26th fastest-growing residential market globally in Q2: Report
How to bring down the price of land
Realtors bank on e-launches to generate sales amid coronavirus crisis
-
A high-powered committee, which is looking into refunds for PACL investors, on Thursday asked investors having claims of up to Rs 7,000 to rectify errors in their application forms by October 31.
A portal has been made operational for such investors to view status of their claim applications. PACL, which had raised money from public in the name of agriculture and real estate business, was found by Sebi to have collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) over 18 years.
A panel, headed by retired Justice R M Lodha, has been set up to manage refunds for investors.
In July, the committee had provided a facility to investors with claim amount between Rs 5,001 and Rs 7,000 to rectify errors in their application forms and accordingly, the web portal was made operational from August 1.
In a press release by Sebi on Thursday, the Lodha panel said, “Investors or applicants with claims up to Rs 7,000-whose claim applications were found deficient, are again requested to expedite and rectify the deficiencies, if any, in their applications before October 31”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU